Shore Capital Raises Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Price Target to GBX 1,110

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Shore Capital from GBX 1,070 to GBX 1,110 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
KNOS has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 target price on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,025 target price on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,080.
Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors.
