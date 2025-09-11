Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Short Interest Update

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 54,300 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the July 31st total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Schibsted ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Schibsted ASA stock opened at $32.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average of $30.61. Schibsted ASA has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $34.44.

About Schibsted ASA

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Delivery and Growth & Investments segments. It operates online classifieds that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers, and facilitate transactions, including job offers, real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

