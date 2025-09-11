Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Raised to Neutral at Arete

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Arete from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $116.00 target price on the stock. Arete’s price target points to a potential downside of 12.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RBLX. Barclays upped their price objective on Roblox from $62.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Roblox from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Roblox from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Roblox from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.16.

Roblox Price Performance

RBLX stock opened at $132.88 on Tuesday. Roblox has a 52-week low of $37.50 and a 52-week high of $150.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.92 and a beta of 1.62.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 372.96% and a negative net margin of 23.67%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 111,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $14,556,783.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 454,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total value of $45,773,827.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 211,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,284,950.99. This represents a 68.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,993,861 shares of company stock worth $210,622,673 over the last quarter. 12.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 1.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 1.9% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 1.9% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

See Also

