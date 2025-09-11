Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Samsara (IOT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Samsara (NYSE: IOT):

9/8/2025 – Samsara had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $53.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/5/2025 – Samsara had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/5/2025 – Samsara had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $44.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/5/2025 – Samsara had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $54.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/5/2025 – Samsara had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $35.00 to $39.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/5/2025 – Samsara was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $42.00.

8/25/2025 – Samsara had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $42.00 to $35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/15/2025 – Samsara was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/9/2025 – Samsara was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/7/2025 – Samsara had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $53.00.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

In related news, major shareholder Parallel Fund Iv L.P. Ah sold 793,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $30,582,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dominic Phillips sold 17,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.59, for a total transaction of $740,010.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 793,735 shares in the company, valued at $33,011,438.65. This represents a 2.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,697,676 shares of company stock worth $139,306,762. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

