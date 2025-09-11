Raymond James Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Stock Price

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PARR. Mizuho set a $34.00 target price on Par Pacific and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Par Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Par Pacific from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research raised Par Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Par Pacific from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.96.

Par Pacific Stock Down 8.2%

Shares of NYSE:PARR opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.64 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.64. Par Pacific has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $36.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 0.25%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Par Pacific

In related news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $193,105.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,109.01. The trade was a 23.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terrill Pitkin sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $144,437.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,007.31. This represents a 11.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,954 shares of company stock valued at $796,308 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Par Pacific

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $34,609,000. FJ Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,294,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,750,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 89.9% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,438,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,168,000 after buying an additional 681,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,936,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,744,000 after buying an additional 586,003 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

Further Reading

