Raymond James Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Delek US (NYSE:DK) Stock

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Raymond James Financial from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.14% from the stock’s current price.

DK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delek US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.15.

DK opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.37.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.36. Delek US had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Delek US will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delek US news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 7,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $208,627.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 48,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,116.56. This represents a 12.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 7,331.8% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 100.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 907.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

