Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Receives Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on QSI. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quantum-Si in a report on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Quantum-Si in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quantum-Si currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.48.

Get Quantum-Si alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si Stock Performance

QSI stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. Quantum-Si has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $5.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $226.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.85.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Quantum-Si had a negative net margin of 3,120.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.57%. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 million. On average, research analysts predict that Quantum-Si will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quantum-Si

In other Quantum-Si news, CEO Jeffrey Alan Hawkins sold 23,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $38,165.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,623,011 shares in the company, valued at $4,223,047.71. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John S. Vieceli sold 21,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $35,296.03. Following the transaction, the insider owned 842,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,563.46. This trade represents a 2.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,252 shares of company stock worth $87,346 in the last 90 days. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Quantum-Si during the second quarter valued at $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Quantum-Si during the first quarter valued at $26,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Quantum-Si during the second quarter valued at $26,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Quantum-Si during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Quantum-Si during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Quantum-Si Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.