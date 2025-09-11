Protector Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:PSKRF) Short Interest Up 28.6% in August

Protector Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:PSKRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 32,800 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the July 31st total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Protector Forsikring ASA Stock Performance
Shares of PSKRF opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Protector Forsikring ASA has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $11.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01.
Protector Forsikring ASA Company Profile
