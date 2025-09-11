Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.30.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGNY. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Progyny from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $28.00 price target on shares of Progyny in a research note on Friday, August 8th.

Get Progyny alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Progyny

Progyny Price Performance

Progyny stock opened at $22.63 on Thursday. Progyny has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $26.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average is $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.23). Progyny had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $332.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Progyny has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-1.780 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny

In other news, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $55,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,522.04. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Allison Swartz sold 2,398 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $55,058.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 79,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,843.12. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,895 shares of company stock worth $179,311. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Progyny by 0.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Progyny by 1.1% during the second quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 5.4% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Progyny by 4.3% in the second quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.