Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.0556.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PCOR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Arete started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Procore Technologies

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 8,035 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $581,412.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,154,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,510,458.92. This trade represents a 0.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iv, sold 192,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $12,485,922.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,137,255 shares in the company, valued at $203,168,633.80. This represents a 5.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 661,949 shares of company stock valued at $43,071,686. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 277.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Procore Technologies by 174.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at $68,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCOR opened at $68.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.75. Procore Technologies has a 52 week low of $52.78 and a 52 week high of $88.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 11.58%.The business had revenue of $323.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Procore Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.