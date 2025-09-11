Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) vs. Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Head-To-Head Analysis

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Civista Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Old National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Civista Bancshares pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old National Bancorp pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Civista Bancshares has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Civista Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Civista Bancshares has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old National Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Civista Bancshares 0 3 2 0 2.40 Old National Bancorp 0 2 6 1 2.89

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Civista Bancshares and Old National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Civista Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $24.80, indicating a potential upside of 17.59%. Old National Bancorp has a consensus price target of $26.40, indicating a potential upside of 17.39%. Given Civista Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Civista Bancshares is more favorable than Old National Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.1% of Civista Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Old National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Civista Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Old National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Civista Bancshares and Old National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Civista Bancshares 15.83% 9.77% 0.94% Old National Bancorp 17.67% 9.92% 1.13%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Civista Bancshares and Old National Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Civista Bancshares $244.44 million 1.67 $31.68 million $2.53 8.34 Old National Bancorp $2.96 billion 2.98 $539.19 million $1.69 13.31

Old National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Civista Bancshares. Civista Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old National Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Old National Bancorp beats Civista Bancshares on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit. The company also holds and manages securities portfolio; leases general equipment; and provides captive insurance products. It operates in North Central, West Central, South Western Ohio, South Eastern Indiana, and Northern Kentucky. The company was formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp and changed its name to Civista Bancshares, Inc. in May 2015. Civista Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. The company also provides debit and automated teller machine cards, telephone access, online banking, and other electronic and mobile banking services; cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, investment advisory, and other traditional banking services; wealth management, investment, and foreign currency services; and treasury management, merchant, and capital markets services, as well as community development lending and equity investment solutions. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

