NN Group NV Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NN Group NV Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the July 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NN Group Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NNGRY stock opened at $34.18 on Thursday. NN Group has a 1-year low of $20.97 and a 1-year high of $36.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average is $32.31. The company has a quick ratio of 159.36, a current ratio of 159.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded NN Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Cfra Research raised NN Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised NN Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets raised NN Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NN Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and SME life insurance products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.

