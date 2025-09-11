MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $5.77 Million Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. $CTRE

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 90.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 201,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,162 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $5,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 245,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 32,973 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 682,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,493,000 after purchasing an additional 433,020 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,094,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,871,000 after purchasing an additional 710,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 47,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of CTRE opened at $33.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $34.92. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 111.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTRE. Raymond James Financial set a $39.00 price target on CareTrust REIT and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CareTrust REIT from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on CareTrust REIT from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CareTrust REIT

About CareTrust REIT

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.