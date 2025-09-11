Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,534,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the July 31st total of 7,051,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,030.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,030.9 days.
Mazda Motor Price Performance
Mazda Motor stock opened at $7.90 on Thursday. Mazda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.35.
Mazda Motor Company Profile
