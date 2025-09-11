Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,534,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the July 31st total of 7,051,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,030.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,030.9 days.

Mazda Motor Price Performance

Mazda Motor stock opened at $7.90 on Thursday. Mazda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.35.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

Mazda Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.