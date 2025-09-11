Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $74.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.70% from the company’s previous close.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $70.00 target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $65.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 656.67 and a beta of 1.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $72.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $351.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.67 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $222,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,968.54. This trade represents a 8.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 313,327 shares in the company, valued at $20,397,587.70. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,177 shares of company stock worth $3,876,673 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

