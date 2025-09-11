Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 4,716 Shares of Sysco Corporation $SYY

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,716 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in Sysco by 106.4% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Sysco by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 223,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 48.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $80.25 on Thursday. Sysco Corporation has a 52-week low of $67.12 and a 52-week high of $83.17. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.53 and a 200-day moving average of $75.25.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The company had revenue of $21.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,320. This represents a 41.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 7,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $595,431.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,797. The trade was a 14.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,377 shares of company stock worth $7,361,490. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.69.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

