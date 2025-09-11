Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 7,628 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF $IGM

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 131.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 581.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 477.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM opened at $122.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $76.26 and a 1-year high of $122.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.93.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

