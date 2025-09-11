Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 1,232 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 26,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $55.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.85 and a 1 year high of $65.95.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase 43,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. JP Morgan Cazenove decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

