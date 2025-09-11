IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $36.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 53.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IDYA. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

IDYA opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.12. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.70.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 million. The firm’s revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 325.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 180.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 374.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

