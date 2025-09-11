Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HUT. Northland Securities set a $26.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.82.

Hut 8 Stock Up 5.6%

NASDAQ:HUT opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. Hut 8 has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.38.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Hut 8 had a net margin of 112.81% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $41.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Hut 8 will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph Flinn sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $225,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,951.05. This trade represents a 46.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sean Joseph Glennan sold 6,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $133,865.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,056.55. This represents a 49.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,129 shares of company stock valued at $574,044. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hut 8

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 44,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 66,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

