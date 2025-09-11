Fresenius SE & Co. (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) vs. Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR) Head-To-Head Survey

Fresenius SE & Co. (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) and Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fresenius SE & Co. and Daxor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresenius SE & Co. 0 0 2 1 3.33 Daxor 0 0 1 0 3.00

Daxor has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 119.88%. Given Daxor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Daxor is more favorable than Fresenius SE & Co..

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Fresenius SE & Co. has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daxor has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. and Daxor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresenius SE & Co. 5.09% 9.33% 4.31% Daxor N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. and Daxor”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresenius SE & Co. $23.63 billion N/A $509.67 million $0.53 26.17 Daxor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fresenius SE & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Daxor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Daxor shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.5% of Daxor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fresenius SE & Co. beats Daxor on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresenius SE & Co.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for chronically ill patients. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. This segment provides dialyzers, dialysis machines, and related disposable products, as well as dialysis-related services. The Fresenius Kabi segment engages in the therapy and care of critically and chronically ill patients. This segment offers I.V. generic drugs; biosimilar drugs for autoimmune diseases and oncology; enteral and parenteral nutrition products; medical technologies, as well as disposables, infusions pumps, apheresis machines, cell therapy devices, and other products. The Fresenius Helios segment provides clinical and nursing care facilities. The Fresenius Vamed segment provides services for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. This segment also offers operational management of healthcare facilities and provides services to patients. The company was formerly known as Fresenius SE and changed its name to Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in January 2011. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany.

About Daxor

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing. The company develops and markets BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, a diagnostic blood test to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms for used in a broad range of medical and surgical conditions. The company was formerly known as Idant Corporation and changed its name to Daxor Corporation in May 1973. Daxor Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Daxor Corporation is a subsidiary of Estate Of Joseph Feldschuh.

