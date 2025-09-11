EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Price Target Raised to $91.00

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SATS. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $105.00 target price on EchoStar in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on EchoStar from $28.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EchoStar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.90.

Get EchoStar alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EchoStar

EchoStar Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS opened at $79.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. EchoStar has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $85.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.09 and a beta of 0.99.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.06. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EchoStar will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EchoStar news, COO Paul Gaske sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $3,611,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,593 shares in the company, valued at $127,838.25. This represents a 96.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 55.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EchoStar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 15.5% in the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 8,960,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,192,000 after buying an additional 1,201,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 11.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,449,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,553,000 after buying an additional 355,009 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 25.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,699,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,486,000 after buying an additional 343,590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 32.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,268,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after buying an additional 313,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 325.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 940,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after buying an additional 719,685 shares in the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EchoStar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.