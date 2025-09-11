Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,320 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DNLM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,320 to GBX 1,360 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,170 to GBX 1,225 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,430 to GBX 1,480 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,385 price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Friday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dunelm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,349.17.

Shares of DNLM opened at GBX 1,088.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,454.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.04. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 836.61 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,259. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,187.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,103.98.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX 77.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Dunelm Group had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 96.64%. Analysts anticipate that Dunelm Group will post 77.0957096 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Karen Witts sold 24,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,178, for a total transaction of £285,983.06. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

