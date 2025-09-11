Disciplina Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Disciplina Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Disciplina Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.16.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $226.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $3.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.75 and its 200 day moving average is $212.60. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

