Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.30.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRON. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Disc Medicine from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Disc Medicine news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $139,575.61. Following the sale, the director owned 590,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,045,599.63. This represents a 0.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John D. Quisel sold 34,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $1,925,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 161,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,953,943.24. This trade represents a 17.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 132,913 shares of company stock worth $7,856,571 over the last ninety days. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 383.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in Disc Medicine by 119.3% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 186,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,873,000 after acquiring an additional 101,418 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Disc Medicine by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 308,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,313,000 after acquiring an additional 126,212 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Disc Medicine by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after acquiring an additional 115,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Disc Medicine by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,832,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRON stock opened at $59.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 32.11 and a quick ratio of 32.11. Disc Medicine has a 1-year low of $30.82 and a 1-year high of $68.73.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.41). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Disc Medicine will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

