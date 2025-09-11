DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DMAC. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of DMAC opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $368.55 million, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.40. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $7.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DiaMedica Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Jan Stahlberg acquired 1,542,857 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $5,399,999.50. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 6,764,465 shares in the company, valued at $23,675,627.50. This represents a 29.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,542,857 shares of company stock worth $11,358,598. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 51,139 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 59,902 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II/III trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, as well as that is in Phase 2 to treat cardio-renal disease.

