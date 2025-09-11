DA Davidson Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Lovesac Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of Lovesac stock opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. Lovesac has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The company has a market cap of $301.91 million, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.75.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $138.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.20 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS. Analysts predict that Lovesac will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lovesac

In related news, Director Walter Field Mclallen purchased 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.08 per share, for a total transaction of $35,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $723,200. This represents a 5.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lovesac

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lovesac by 1.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lovesac by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 130.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Lovesac by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

