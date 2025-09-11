Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPA shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Copa from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Copa from $159.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Copa in a research note on Friday, August 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 9.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,184,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,501,000 after purchasing an additional 99,955 shares during the last quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP boosted its stake in Copa by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP now owns 777,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,927,000 after buying an additional 76,062 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Copa by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,247,000 after buying an additional 40,078 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Copa by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 552,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,731,000 after buying an additional 78,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Copa by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 507,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,916,000 after buying an additional 183,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

CPA opened at $114.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. Copa has a 1-year low of $82.54 and a 1-year high of $121.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.94.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $842.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.12 million. Copa had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 18.36%.Copa’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Copa will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

