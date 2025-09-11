Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF) Trading 3.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $29.00. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

Community Heritage Financial Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $84.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.29.

Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.93 million during the quarter.

Community Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

About Community Heritage Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Community Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.55%.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Middletown Valley Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in Frederick and Washington counties in Maryland and Franklin County, Pennsylvania. Its primary deposit products include demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as lending products comprise real estate mortgages, commercial business loans, and instalment loans.

