Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.7857.

CDE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Coeur Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. National Bankshares set a $12.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, August 7th.

NYSE:CDE opened at $14.95 on Thursday. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.27.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $480.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.40 million. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 13.06%.Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coeur Mining news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $92,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 143,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,741.34. This represents a 5.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mitchell J. Krebs sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $1,831,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,197,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,190,576.85. The trade was a 5.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 516,619 shares of company stock worth $6,626,362. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 57.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,003,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,903,000 after acquiring an additional 23,303,638 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 26.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,751,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594,097 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 55.3% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,734,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382,955 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,040,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,979,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,732,000 after purchasing an additional 288,626 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

