Citigroup Increases Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $240.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $196.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential downside of 26.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Oracle from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Oracle from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.23.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $328.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oracle has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The stock has a market cap of $922.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.57.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 80.42% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $233.87 per share, for a total transaction of $112,257.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,110 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,865.70. The trade was a 2.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,183 shares of company stock worth $10,353,198 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 292,805 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,792,000 after purchasing an additional 89,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

