Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives Overweight Rating from Stephens

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential downside of 1.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $468.00 to $542.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.25.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of CASY stock opened at $538.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $514.77 and its 200-day moving average is $470.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.66. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $362.42 and a 52-week high of $549.21.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.73%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.03, for a total transaction of $3,339,798.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,663. This represents a 75.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.07, for a total transaction of $1,012,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,140.52. The trade was a 30.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,646 shares of company stock worth $21,634,454. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 190.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,244,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,081,000 after purchasing an additional 816,110 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 54,448.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 543,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,054,000 after acquiring an additional 542,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,151,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,851,000 after acquiring an additional 306,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

