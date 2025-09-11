Carrier Global Corporation $CARR Stake Increased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 51.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 15.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in Carrier Global by 1.8% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 717,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Carrier Global by 34.0% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $62.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $83.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

