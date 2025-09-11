Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Shares of IDYA opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.70. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $37.80.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 23.6% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 44,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 10.2% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 677.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 8,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 7.8% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

