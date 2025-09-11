BTIG Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL)

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.39% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAIL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SailPoint from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on SailPoint from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Stephens raised SailPoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SailPoint in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Arete assumed coverage on SailPoint in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.48.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SailPoint
SailPoint Trading Down 4.1%
SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $264.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. SailPoint has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.050-0.06 EPS.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SailPoint
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint in the 1st quarter worth $3,441,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint in the 1st quarter worth $4,321,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SailPoint in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SailPoint in the 1st quarter worth $94,194,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SailPoint in the 1st quarter worth $46,875,000.
About SailPoint
SailPoint, Inc delivers solutions to enable comprehensive identity security for the enterprise. Its solutions enable organizations to establish, control, and automate policies that help them define and maintain a robust security posture and achieve regulatory compliance. The company was founded by Mark David McClain in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SailPoint
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Part of the Club: Robinhood & AppLovin Soar on S&P 500 Inclusion
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Despite Pullback, Rocket Lab Still Looks Primed for a Breakout
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Analyst Upgrades Strengthen Microsoft’s Long-Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.