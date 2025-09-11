Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.5833.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIRK shares. UBS Group set a $77.00 price objective on Birkenstock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Birkenstock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIRK. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Birkenstock by 66.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 3,131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BIRK opened at $46.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31. Birkenstock has a 52 week low of $40.56 and a 52 week high of $62.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.91.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $749.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.18 million. Birkenstock had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 15.21%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Birkenstock has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Birkenstock will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

