Avation’s (AVAP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Avation (LON:AVAP – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 275 price objective on the stock.
Avation Stock Performance
Shares of AVAP stock opened at GBX 165.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.47. The stock has a market cap of £109.85 million, a P/E ratio of 400.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 159.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 151.91. Avation has a 1 year low of GBX 126.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 192.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Mark Stephen Shelton purchased 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 148 per share, for a total transaction of £1,983.20. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.
About Avation
Avation PLC is a specialist commercial passenger aircraft leasing company owning a fleet of commercial aircraft which it leases to airlines across the world.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Avation
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Part of the Club: Robinhood & AppLovin Soar on S&P 500 Inclusion
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Despite Pullback, Rocket Lab Still Looks Primed for a Breakout
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Analyst Upgrades Strengthen Microsoft’s Long-Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Avation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.