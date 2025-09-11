Avation’s (AVAP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Avation (LON:AVAP – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 275 price objective on the stock.

Avation Stock Performance

Shares of AVAP stock opened at GBX 165.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.47. The stock has a market cap of £109.85 million, a P/E ratio of 400.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 159.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 151.91. Avation has a 1 year low of GBX 126.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 192.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark Stephen Shelton purchased 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 148 per share, for a total transaction of £1,983.20. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

About Avation

Avation PLC is a specialist commercial passenger aircraft leasing company owning a fleet of commercial aircraft which it leases to airlines across the world.

