Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by D Boral Capital

D Boral Capital cut shares of Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ARTL. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Artelo Biosciences to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Artelo Biosciences Stock Up 3.2%

NASDAQ:ARTL opened at $4.83 on Monday. Artelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $28.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03. The company has a market cap of $3.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($5.48). On average, analysts expect that Artelo Biosciences will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways in the United States. It's product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, and other potential indications; and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, prostate cancer and breast cancer, pain, dermatologic conditions, and anxiety disorders.

