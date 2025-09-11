Analyzing Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) & BILL (NYSE:BILL)

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) and Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

BILL has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rekor Systems has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BILL and Rekor Systems”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BILL $1.46 billion 3.68 $23.80 million ($0.16) -330.83 Rekor Systems $46.03 million 3.05 -$61.41 million ($0.53) -2.09

BILL has higher revenue and earnings than Rekor Systems. BILL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rekor Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.0% of BILL shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of Rekor Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of BILL shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Rekor Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BILL and Rekor Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BILL 1 10 10 0 2.43 Rekor Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

BILL presently has a consensus price target of $59.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.41%. Given BILL’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BILL is more favorable than Rekor Systems.

Profitability

This table compares BILL and Rekor Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BILL 1.63% 1.16% 0.47% Rekor Systems -115.76% -146.71% -61.17%

Summary

BILL beats Rekor Systems on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc. provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services. In addition, the company's artificial intelligence enabled software provides connections between suppliers and clients. It serves accounting firms, financial institutions, and software companies. The company was formerly known as Bill.com Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to BILL Holdings, Inc. in February 2023. BILL Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc., a technology company, provides infrastructure solutions for transportation, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States and internationally. The company's platforms include Rekor One, an AI-powered roadway intelligence platform; Rekor Command, a comprehensive cross-agency platform that offers various applications for traffic management centers, freeway service patrol, first responders, and maintenance crews; Rekor Discover, a platform that ingests data from its hardware and automates comprehensive analytics and actionable insights about the movement of objects across the roadway; and Rekor Scout platform, which automates previously manual processes with collaborative solutions that keep all stakeholders apprised of developing situations and accelerate reaction times to incidents and offenders. It also offers Rekor AutoNotice, a cloud-based financial management application that delivers a turnkey information and citation management solution for cities, states, and municipalities for primary and secondary offenses; and Rekor CarCheck, which allows its AI based vehicle and license plate recognition technology to be accessed for a range of commercial applications. In addition, the company offers Rekor Edge Max System, a fixed traffic data collection system that captures and transforms roadway data into holistic traffic insights; Rekor Edge Pro, a vehicle recognition solution that is used on a standalone basis or integrated into a network; and Rekor Edge Flex, a portable data collection system. Further, it provides traffic services, including traditional traffic studies, which delivers data and insights for planning and management of roadway infrastructure and commercial initiatives; innovative AI-driven traffic studies for traffic management; and traffic engineering services. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

