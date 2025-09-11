Analyzing Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) & Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY)

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) and Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vonovia and Hammerson, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vonovia 1 0 1 1 2.67 Hammerson 1 1 0 1 2.33

Profitability

This table compares Vonovia and Hammerson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vonovia -7.37% 1.09% 0.34% Hammerson N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Vonovia has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hammerson has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vonovia and Hammerson”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vonovia $5.51 billion 4.67 -$969.56 million N/A N/A Hammerson $154.76 million N/A -$672.56 million N/A N/A

Hammerson has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vonovia.

Summary

Vonovia beats Hammerson on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services. It also engages in the sale of individual condominiums and single-family houses; and project development activities. The company was formerly known as Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE and changed its name to Vonovia SE in August 2015. Vonovia SE was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bochum, Germany.

About Hammerson

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods. Our assets are high profile and play an important role in our communities, welcoming c. 175 million visitors each year and supporting 20,000+ jobs though our retail, dining and social occupiers. These destinations include Bullring in Birmingham, The Oracle in Reading, Dundrum Estate, Dublin and Terraces du Port in Marseille. We also hold investments in Value Retail, best-in-class villages such as Bicester Village, Oxfordshire. Hammerson also holds 80 acres of attractive pre-development and strategic land. This includes complementary adjacent land, creating optionality to enhance both the scale and diversity of the existing estate, and stand-alone land opportunities. These include Martineau Galleries in Birmingham and Bishopsgate Goodsyard, Shoreditch.

