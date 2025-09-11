Analyzing AirMedia Group (NASDAQ:ANTE) and International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY)

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) and AirMedia Group (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares International Consolidated Airlines Group and AirMedia Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Consolidated Airlines Group $34.74 billion 0.69 $2.96 billion $3.13 3.29 AirMedia Group $340,000.00 205.26 -$13.65 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

International Consolidated Airlines Group has higher revenue and earnings than AirMedia Group.

0.0% of International Consolidated Airlines Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of AirMedia Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of AirMedia Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares International Consolidated Airlines Group and AirMedia Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Consolidated Airlines Group 9.52% 110.40% 15.25% AirMedia Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

International Consolidated Airlines Group has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AirMedia Group has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for International Consolidated Airlines Group and AirMedia Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Consolidated Airlines Group 1 3 2 0 2.17 AirMedia Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

International Consolidated Airlines Group beats AirMedia Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands. It operates a fleet of 582 aircrafts. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Harmondsworth, United Kingdom.

About AirMedia Group

AirNet Technology Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates out-of-home advertising networks in the People's Republic of China. It provides in-flight solutions to connectivity, entertainment, and digital multimedia; in-flight entertainment and advertising contents, including sports, comedies, local attractions, reality shows, commentaries, documentaries, and copyrighted entertainment contents; and internet connections through a network of satellites and land-based beacons. The company also offers advertising time slots in the form of digital TV screens on airplanes; and media contents display in air travel. In addition, it operates CIBN-AirNet channel to broadcast network TV programs to air travelers. The company was formerly known as AirMedia Group Inc. and changed its name to AirNet Technology Inc. in May 2019. AirNet Technology Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

