Analysts Set Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target at $22.47

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.4375.

Several research firms have commented on TNDM. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $10.35 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th.

Insider Activity at Tandem Diabetes Care

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

In other news, CFO Leigh Vosseller acquired 13,720 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.89 per share, for a total transaction of $149,410.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 25,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,566.20. This represents a 115.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John F. Sheridan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.23 per share, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,725.21. The trade was a 10.38% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 42.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 262.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 417.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 186.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 1.5%

TNDM opened at $12.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $835.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 20.51% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. The firm had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Featured Stories

