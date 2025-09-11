Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Lowered to “Moderate Buy” Rating by Phillip Securities

Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a moderate buy rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. KeyCorp set a $265.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.56.

GOOG opened at $239.56 on Monday. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $242.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.95%.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,200. This trade represents a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.92, for a total transaction of $6,497,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,462,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,281,408.64. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,710 shares of company stock worth $49,208,380 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Challenger Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Challenger Wealth Management now owns 1,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 2,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

