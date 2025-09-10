Watsco, Inc. $WSO Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,992 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Watsco worth $24,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 5,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE:WSO opened at $402.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $462.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.95. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $390.36 and a 1-year high of $571.41.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by ($0.32). Watsco had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.49 earnings per share. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 16th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $505.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Watsco from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WSO

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.