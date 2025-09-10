W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW Shares Purchased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $8,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 34.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 47 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $65,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,035.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,069.13.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE GWW opened at $996.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.82. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $893.99 and a one year high of $1,227.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,010.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,018.85.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 10.99%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.76 EPS. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 38.500-40.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $2.26 dividend. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.94%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

