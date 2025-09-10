Teradyne, Inc. $TER Shares Purchased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,219 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.09% of Teradyne worth $11,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,922,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,176,000 after acquiring an additional 516,332 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,957,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,252,000 after purchasing an additional 131,152 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,790,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,528,000 after purchasing an additional 387,705 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,466,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,726,000 after purchasing an additional 75,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,243,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,321,000 after purchasing an additional 320,580 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 target price on shares of Teradyne and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $58,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 96,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,281,258. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER stock opened at $115.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.80. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.77 and a 1-year high of $144.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.02 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Teradyne has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.870 EPS. Analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 16.61%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

