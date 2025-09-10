SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF $XAR Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

XAR opened at $215.50 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $137.09 and a 1 year high of $224.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.