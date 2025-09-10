SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF $XAR Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance
XAR opened at $215.50 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $137.09 and a 1 year high of $224.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.09.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
