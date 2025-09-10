Republic Services, Inc. $RSG Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,761,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,543,231,000 after acquiring an additional 170,548 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Republic Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,939,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,438,237,000 after acquiring an additional 42,019 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Republic Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,335,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,292,050,000 after acquiring an additional 17,711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Republic Services by 4.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,872,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,541,000 after acquiring an additional 119,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 39,024.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,226,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,487 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $1,716,651.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,796.40. The trade was a 64.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 4,258 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $234.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,246.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 109,816,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,797,072,005.12. This trade represents a 0.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $257.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Republic Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.17.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE RSG opened at $229.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.03. The stock has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.59. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.60 and a twelve month high of $258.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 34.32%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

