Ready Capital Corp $RC Shares Sold by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. cut its position in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,759,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 258,564 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $8,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ready Capital by 404.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 1,410.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ready Capital Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:RC opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $709.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.38. Ready Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $8.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of ($9.77) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.26 million. Ready Capital had a negative net margin of 40.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Corp will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.6%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Ready Capital from $4.25 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.88.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

