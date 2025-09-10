PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 53.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,951 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 293,993 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $26,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 20.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1,311.3% during the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 312,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,148,000 after purchasing an additional 290,564 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 41,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 103,800.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $136.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.60. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.07 and a fifty-two week high of $149.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on PulteGroup from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.46.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

